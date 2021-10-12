By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives has said it will commence debate on the 2022 budget proposal presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last week Thursday.

Recall that the budget size is N16.39 trillion.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who made the disclosure at plenary on Tuesday said the debate will take place on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

He said the copies of the budget will be distributed to the members and directed interested lawmakers to submit their names to the House Clerk, Ben Akubueze.

Gbajabiamila also said that the time table for the budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the federal government will be released Wednesday.

He added that the House will adjourn plenary after the debate sessions to start the budget defence.

“We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari letter and budget to lawmakers. Members who are interested in debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the Budget as presented by Mr. President.

“Please send your names to the clerk. We will be having the debate, two days. Wednesday and Thursday after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defense.

“The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name”, Gbajabiamila said.

Vanguard News Nigeria