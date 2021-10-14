The police in Jigawa have arrested a 25-year-old herder, who allegedly trespassed into a farmland and destroyed crops worth N200,000, at Takatsaba village, Suletankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said the police also arrested his 73 cows and 13 sheep that strayed into the farmland on Oct. 10.

“Information received from a source revealed that on Oct. 10, at about 1920hrs, a herder trespassed into the farmland of Habu Sa’idu of Takatsaba village in Suletankarkar LGA and his animals ate and destroyed his farm crops.

READ ALSO: FG inseminates 100 cows for milk in Kano

“Residents from the said village accompanied by the complainant went to challenge the herdsmen, who became violent and inflicted various degrees of injuries on the five persons.

Shiisu noted that no life was lost during the incident, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

Shiisu said investigation into the matter is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria