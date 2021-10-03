.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke in the early hours on Sunday, when six worshippers were feared dead after a high tension electric wire suddenly snapped and fell on the victims during Sunday church service.

Meanwhile the true identified of victims could not be ascertained as of press time.

According to eyewitness, the incident occured at 07:34 am on El-Adonai Evegenlical Ministry, 18 Jibiwu Road, off Agbe Road, U-turn Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The incident involved, a high tension connecting the Cherum & Saraphim, C&S, Church’s flag pole leading to the electrical shock of about 6 male adults.

Presently, men.of the Agege Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to the incident with a view to secure lives and properties in the area.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, confirmed the incident could however acertained the number of death, saying some of the victims were unsconcious as of press time.

“The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company has been informed and consequently de-energize power distribution to the environment while rescue operations continue amid youths restiveness and tensed area,” Adeseye stated.

Details Shortly….

Vanguard News Nigeria