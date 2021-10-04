.

Governor Nyesom Wike as host, was on hand to welcome his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, the first of the guests to arrive at Government House, Port Harcourt Rivers state, this morning, for a meeting of the forum.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Okowa of Delta state, arrived moments after to warm welcome by Wike.

Right about now, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom has just arrived on a chartered Caverton Helicopter which dropped on the Government House helipad.

Cross Rivers Ben Ayade and Governor Douye Diri are being expected as those who have arrived settle down to the closed-door meeting.

It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is but the burning issues of open grazing and VAT may feature in the interactions with a communique expected in the end.