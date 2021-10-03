By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after unknown gunmen invaded the house of the chairman at Lagos State Government Wharf Landing Fee Collecting Authority, and set it ablaze, Mr Joe Igbokwe, Sunday evening accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of masterminding the crime.

Gunmen were also said to have set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

They were said to have drove from Owerri Road in the industrial town in four Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they fired gunshots, which made those in the vicinity to scamper for safety before they headed to the nearby DSS and FRSC offices and set them ablaze.

Two persons were reportedly shot dead.

Reacting to the news, Igbokwe via his facebook handle, opined: “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now.

“I am sure they raised [sic] down my house, given the jerry cans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. “To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

