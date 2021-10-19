By Nwafor Sunday

Barely two days that bandits attacked a busy and densely populated market in Sokoto and killed over 40 people, gunmen on Tuesday afternoon, killed three Traditional rulers in Imo state.

South East region of Nigeria has been experiencing high rate of insecurity, killings and other social maladies affecting the growth and development of the region.

A case of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and later Minister of Information, Professor Dora Akunyili and eight others that were slaughtered in September at Nkpor, a suburb of the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State, speaks volume of insecurity in the region.

However, report has it that the traditional rulers were having a stakeholders’ meeting at the Njaba local council headquarters at Nnenasa when the hoodlums struck, killing the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria