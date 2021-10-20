By Arogbonlo Israel

The United States Mission to Nigeria has reacted to the EndSARS memorial protests in the country, advising protesters to take a political approach to addressing their demands.

The US Mission Nigeria disclosed this on its verified Facebook handle on Wednesday.

“Today is a day to reflect on the loss of life and property during last year’s #EndSARS protests. We appreciate the work done by the various judicial panels and look forward to the implementation of recommendations and compensation to victims of police brutality.

We support ongoing police reform efforts. We encourage those who demonstrated for change to engage politically to achieve it,” the post read.

Vanguard reports Nigerian youths in bid to remember the lives lost during the Lekki Tollgate massacre on October 20, 2020, came out enmass to commemorate the one year anniversary of the movement.

With the backing of high-profile celebrities from around the world, thousands of mostly young Nigerians, took to the streets last year in the biggest show of people power in decades.

However, signs of that brutal night are still visible in the minds of the protesters, with imagery of walls riddled with bullets and shattered glass windows to tell the ugly incident.

Vanguard News