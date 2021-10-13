…Buhari receives him to APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the Anambra State deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The deputy governor had last week dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okeke was presented to President Buhari by the Chairman of the APC Campaign Organization for the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma told State House correspondents, “Only this afternoon the deputy governor of Anambra state joined the APC.”

