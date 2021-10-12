By Benjamin Njoku

Embattled actor, Chiwetalu Agu who was arrested by DSS hours after he was released by Soldiers last week has been released.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie , Emeka Rollas confirmed this development.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Rollas said the guild has yet again secured the actor’s release.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the AGN President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.” The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Vanguard News Nigeria