By Nwafor Sunday

Seventy-four medical specialists are urgently needed in Guinea Bissau. Disclosing this on its official website, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, (mdcn.gov.ng), the organization said the Technical Aid Corps has requested it to bring to the notice of registered medical practitioners its need to urgently recruit specialists for deployment as part of the Technical Aid to the Republic Guinea Bissau.

The areas of specialities requested includee: Gynaecology and Obstetrics (10), Specialists Neonatology (3), Paediatrics (10), Ortho-Traumatology (4), General Surgery (11), Internal Medicine (10); Cardiology (1) Pulmonology (1), Intensive Therapy (2); Psychiatry (1), Anaesthesiology (10), Neurology (2), Urology (2), Ophthalmology (3), Gastroenterology (1), Nephrology (1) Otolaryngology (1) and Rheumatology (1).”

Read the full notice below:

“The Technical Aid Corps has requested the Council to bring to the notice of registered medical practitioners its need to urgently recruit specialists in the underlisted specialties for deployment as part of the Technical Aid to the Republic Guinea Bissau for a period of two years in the first instance.

Interested specialists who are desirous of participating in the Technical Aid should apply to the Registrar within seven (7) days from Monday 11th October 2021, stating their folio numbers and other details.”

Vanguard News Nigeria