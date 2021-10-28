By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Four serving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are presently meeting with the former Ondo state governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko behind a closed door in Ondo state.

Their visit to the former governor, according to sources, was in preparation for the 2023 general election

The meeting was held at his Ondo town country home.

They governors include the governor of Sokoto Aminu Tambuwal; Rivers Nyesome Wike; Oyo state, Seyi Makinde; and Abia state governor, Okezie lkpeazu.

Sources said that the meeting was the advanced level of talk by the leadership of the party to woo the former governor back to the PDP.

Recall that other leaders of the party have met in Abuja with Mimiko severally to woo him back to the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Vanguard News Nigeria