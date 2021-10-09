The journey of success is not complete until we pour into others how the journey came to be. This was what gave birth to the first of its kind, Breakfast meeting With The Giants where successful individuals in various sectors one after the other, have a breakfast session with upcoming Giants to pour in to them values of becoming successful in their fields.

The maiden edition held on the 4th of October 2021, at The bunker, Ring Road Ibadan, where Honourable Adedeji Stanley Olajide (Odidi Omo) the Honourable member, Federal House of Representative, representing Ibadan South west/North West hosted lots of intellectuals to a breakfast session under the platform to rub minds on various issues about the political sector in Nigeria.

It was a very engaging 3hr session as lots of questions were thrown at the House of Representative member and was answered with profound knowledge and experience.

Speaking at the session, Honourable Adedeji Stanley Olajide who was accompanied by his aides and media team talked about his zeal to impact young minds and make the world better. He said he was already a successful business person way before he even joined politics and the major reason he is into politics now is basically to contribute his quota to make the country better, and not an opportunity to siphon our common wealth like some other politicians do.

He also enjoined more youths to wake up and be actively involved in politics if they really want change as the era of young minds taking over the reins in the political landscape has already dawned in various countries and Nigeria can not be left out.

Speaking to the press even after the breakfast meeting, Honourable Olajide said he was impressed with the quality of minds he interacted with at the session and he would love sessions like this to come more often so we can start grooming political enthusiasts for the Nigerian ruling class.

The session rounded up with the cutting of the maiden edition cake by the Honourable and a sumptuous breakfast for all as the paparazzi took over clicking away thereafter.