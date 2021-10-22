By Gabriel Olawale

BrandTell Nigeria, a media and public relations agency in Lagos organized a training for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs to enlighten them about what it takes to sustain and manage a brand using social media.

According to the CEO of BrandTell Nigeria, Adenike Fagbemi, the training was organized to expose entrepreneurs to ways they can leverage on various social media platforms to boost their brands. She noted that the training also gave SMEs enlightenment on how to attract investors and apply for grants or funding.

The training featured experienced and resourceful entrepreneurs as speakers. They are: Olumide Idowu, a climate activist at International Climate Change Development Initiative; Engr. Oduwa Agboeni, CEO Nenis Autocare Ltd; Adebisi Odeleye, Founder, Moore Organics; Solomon Archibong, Sales Activation Expert; Barr. Jumoke Awe, CEO, Octo Group, Deen Sanwoola, CEO, Neighbours Technologies Ltd; Babatunde Enitan, Executive Director, Tenitan Tech; Arinola Okeowo, CEO Ultra Signatures Ltd; Kehinde Olofintuyi, Head, Digital Strategist Adspace.ng; Michelle Edoreh, Creative Director, Hans and Gaby and HRH, Adefunke Adewumi, CEO, The Food Sense Shop.

One of the speakers, Kehinde Olofintuyi stressed that entrepreneurs should not do any business they do not understand unless they are ready to dedicate time to learn and understand it.

“Be strategic in terms of positioning your brand and have a structure that will attract investors to your business or make your business be considered for funding. You should develop expertise in your niche, this brings to point the importance of you doing a business you understand.”

Speaking about things funding organisations look for in businesses, he explained that:

“When you learn to keep old customers and get them to buy from you again, it depicts that your tractions are on point. Investors will look at how long it will take you to make the fund they put into your business back .”

He warned entrepreneurs that ‘ not every business funding opportunity is for you’.

Meanwhile, Olumide Idowu explained the difference between a grant and funding in the business world.

“Grant is for non-governmental organisations, while funding is for profit-oriented organisations. Utilize the grants and funding you have access to. Package your business and identify opportunities that are for you on the digital space.”

Olumide added that brand owners should get serious with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) angle of their business. He explained that CSR enhances the goodwill of the organisation and fosters its visibility.

Speaking about storytelling, Arinola Okeowo posited that content is life and every content should be written with a purpose.

“Your content should not just be about sales. Let your audience relate with you and get to know about your lifestyle.”

Michelle Edoreh stated that entrepreneurs should learn to appeal to the emotions of their target audience.

“As a brand owner, learn to put yourself in the shoes of your target audience. You should also add value to build brand loyalty. You can measure your impact on social media via the automated analytics and insights or via feedbacks from target audience. Most importantly, optimize your reviews.”

Adefunke Adewumi stressed the importance of building trust with your audience.

“ Build a friendly personality with your audience, you will be surprised at how well this strategy can help you sustain your customers. A lot of entrepreneurs are not breaking even because they lack good customer relations. Referrals sell your market more than social media. Therefore, create a brand of yourself that will flow into your business.”

Adenike, who is also the creative strategist for Nixxhash Communications applauded the commitment and passion of the participants. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the training a success.