Nigeria’s oldest and most reputable beauty pageant, Miss Nigeria is back for its 44th edition and is expected to attract hundreds of applications as it always has.



Organized by Folio Group, the pageant which has been in existence since 1957 has served as a great platform for empowering thousands of girls across the country and beyond.

Apart from the grand visibility that comes with the title of “Miss Nigeria”, the winner is also guaranteed a whopping sum of 10 million Naira, 1-year residence in a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and lucrative ambassadorship deals with prestigious brands.



“This is not just a pageant. We emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. We remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant,” explained Chairman, Board of Directors at Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike.

In the words of 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo who currently serves as Creative Director for Miss Nigeria, “This organisation is so close to my heart and it’s not because I was once a queen, but because of its consistent dedication to making women who go through the program become the best version of themselves” the trained lawyer and CEO of lifestyle brand NKASSI shared.

“Miss Nigeria is the epitome of precise communication, confidence, social interaction, societal care, empowerment, excellent etiquette, and many other valuable life skills.” said manager for the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Chioma Nwigwe.

“Just like other previous winners including lawyer and author Helen Prest-Ajayi; Show host, Sylvia Edem Emechete; and the reigning queen, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura; the next queen will serve as the pride of the nation and an inspiration for young Nigerian girls,” Nwigwe added.

Speaking about the ease of participation for the 2021 edition of Miss Nigeria, the organisers noted that this year, they have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and elimination of regional auditions. While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, Akudo revealed that it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented.

Women who fall within the ages of 18 – 25 are eligible to apply as long as they have what it takes and their values align with that of the iconic brand. Call to entry formally opens on Friday, October 21, 2021, and closes on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

To register, simply visit the website and click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab and follow the instructions which also include uploading 2 pictures and a 60 seconds video.

The 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held at the Landmark Convention Centre on December 17th, 2021.

Follow @missnigeriaorg on Instagram to join the ongoing conversation and stay updated on all activities. For media enquiries, please contact: GLG Communications [email protected]