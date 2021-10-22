By Moses Nosike

In order to carry out youths project and further strenthens its activities, a non profit body, the Boys Brigade (BB) of Nigeria on recently in Lagos said that its N100, million fundraising holding tomorrow is to raise funds to revitalise programmes and projects for youths reforms.

The 135 years voluntary organisation in Nigeria said that the paucity of funds over the years has badly affected it from carrying out its obligations to the society.

Boys Bridade, a none profit body is an affiliate of the Christian faith and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development formed to teach our youths morals, godliness and train them on entrepreneurial skills. The foremost volunteer organisation in its 135 years of existence, has contributed immensely to nation building.

Speaking at a Press Conference to proceed its national conference, investiture and fundraising on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, the National President Mr Sunny Nwosu said, “the nation’s youths energy ought to be redirected to suit national interest. We need to revamp the programmes to aid the youths overcome baits that can lure them into crimes and make the society habitatable and business friendly.

“Our character moulding programmes will engage the youths in social reforms and mentorship training in SMEs are some of the projects the organisation needs to carryout to quell restiveness in youths”.

The Boys president, who attributed the upsurge of violent crimes among youths to unemployment, appeal to government on agricultural subsidy to absorb and encourage teeming youths in the sector.

He said, “with good management and reduced interest rate on loans more than 60 per cent of youths would be gainfully be employed in farming”.

He appealed to the Federal Government to restore grants to the boys brigade to aid it execute its obligations of training youths to be good adults that the society could bank on in future.

In addition, the Secretary of the organisation, Mr Adamu Malgwi, said that the organisation would continue to promote its founders objectives with regimental training of youths to instil discipline in people. “The organisation has education, physical and social aspects of training packages that boys brigade carry out to re-orient people”.

Malgwi, regretted that bad economy and insecurity has stifled the organisation’s services, appealed to the public to assist the body financial to render its obligations to the public.The organisations conference and fundraising would be at the ST. Ferdinand Catholic Church Boys Town Ipaja, Lagos.