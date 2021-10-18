Governor Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Government, Police and the Department of State Security Service, DSS have vowed to begin clampdown and arrest anybody who claims to be a political Thug, popularly known as ECOMOG constituting public nuisance, thereby causing an increase on streets begging at cemeteries, funerals, airports, naming ceremonies and political gatherings in the state.

Perturbed by these developments, Governor Zulum on Monday summoned a meeting with groups of hundreds of political thugs at the Government House, and warned them that anyone found parading as political thug would have him/herself to be blamed.

The meeting was attended by the Police Commissioner, Abdul Umar and the Director DSS, Munir Mamman, political office holders among other concerned citizens, where both security Chiefs threw their weight in support of governor Zulum.

Sources alleged that, increasing cases related to snatching of phones, theft/house breaking, vandalization and other criminal acts that have become dominant in Maiduguri and other surrounding communities are masterminded by some Thugs who have been denied access to government’s gratification, as being done in the past.

Recall that since the beginning of democracy, politicians have been sponsoring political Thugs for their own interests, until Governor Babagana Zulum came to power in 2019, where he categorically stated in his maiden speech that his administration would not condone the existence of political thugs/ECOMOG.

Although, governor Zulum’s administration has introduced alot of empowerment programmes with a view to repositioning these ECOMOGS to become economically self-reliant but to no avail.

The furious governor while addressing the ECOMOG groups said, “despite the huge financial assistance i gave to many of you to go and invest in meaningful business including donations of vehicles, some of you have declined and chose to remain political Thugs which is unacceptable.

“There is no law which states that Government must give you money at all times because you are not the only citizens of Borno, therefore, from now henceforth, any politician no matter how highly placed, will be dealt with, if such a politician chose or continue to give gratification or sponsor political Thugs in the state.

“As from today, anybody parading himself as political thugs and constituting public disturbance or begging at cemeteries, funerals, airport, naming or wedding ceremonies, market places such as Gidan Madara and other strategic locations will be dealt with accordingly.

“I will personally lead a bulldozer to go and destroy the house of anybody that identifies himself as ECOMOG or Political Thugs, I have also directed our security agencies to clamp down or arrest anybody parading himself as Political Thugs in the state”, Zulum warned.

Both the Police Commissioner and the Director DSS, Abdul Umar and Munir Mamman in their separate remarks, pledged to support the present administration to ride the state off political Thugs and other criminal acts.

Vanguard News Nigeria