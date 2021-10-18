By Peter Egwuatu

In its efforts to augment earnings opportunities for Nigerians and boost the economy, Bolt has veered into the food industry.

Bolt Food is the latest category set to offer customers competitively affordable and efficient food delivery service while offering good working conditions to food couriers and profit to restaurant partners.

Speaking at the launch of the food delivery, Bolt Nigeria’s Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, said, “We are excited to launch Bolt Food, which will allow Nigerians to order food from their favourite restaurants and receive it quickly and safely at their home or office.”

Continuing he said: “Our ride-hailing business is built on efficiency and easing mobility for riders while offering drivers a flexible opportunity to earn more income. Bolt is eager to bring this approach to food delivery and ensure that our partner restaurants benefit from our loyal customer base. This is also a way for us to augment the earning opportunities for Nigerians by contributing to the gig economy. We will ensure that it is worthwhile for couriers on the platform like drivers have benefited from our ride-hailing platform.”

He further stated that with over 30 million customers worldwide, Bolt has built its ride-hailing platform efficiently to offer the best service in the sector to drivers and riders, positioning the company as a leader in Nigeria’s mobility sector.