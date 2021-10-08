Big Brother Naija Top Finalist “Cross” had recently released a post on his Instagram page to celebrate his Instagram Handler, Lady Tessy Isioma Olotta for the outstanding role she played in the management of his page while he was away in the Big Brother House. Cross released the post few hours ago after leaving the house with pictures of Tessy Isioma and himself.

Tessy Isioma is a renowned Digital Marketing Strategist, Social Media Manager and Professional Page Manager. She commenced the management of Coss’s Instagram page with optimism, believing that there was something quite significant and indeed special about the Season 6 Big Brother Naija Housemate who was amongst the top finalists.

Haven commenced management of the page, she told our Reporter that it wasn’t just roses and flowers as people assume. She said there were times the road got tough but watching Cross from the screens gave her hope to stand firm and stay strong. Tessy is a certified Google Marketing Strategist. She also has a certification from Google Analytics Academy.

The young and vibrant Tessy Isioma Olotta hails from Ndokwa East Local Government Area in Delta State. She is a graduate of Delta State University (DELSU). Tessy started building a career in Social Media, which she officially kicked off in 2016 with the establishment of Tessy Banks Media, a Social Media Marketing Agency.

Her organisation has championed the successful social media promotion of individuals, institutions and also several social media handles including that of Season 6 Big Brother Naija Housemate “Cross”.