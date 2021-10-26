By Peter Duru

Traditional rulers in Benue state are to head the recruitment of members of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards to check politicization of the process.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made this known Tuesday in Makurdi shortly after signing the year 2000 amended law establishing the guards said the new amendment allows the Volunteer Guards to carry weapons permissible by the Fire Arms Act.

He explained that the recruits will be strong, able bodied men and women and “they should be within the age bracket of 15 and 50. Those selected must also have a means of livelihood so that they would not be tempted to do the unacceptable.

“Traditional rulers are to head the recruitment because it a community matter and not a political recruitment.

“The recruitment process entails that each of the kindred in the state should have five persons and the Wards would provide 10 names which should be forwarded to me for approval. And at the Local Government level there would be representatives.

“The Guards will complement what the conventional security personnel are doing in the state and with the support of the people security in the state will improve to a large extent.

“We agree that there are security challenges in across the country, though at our level we support the security agencies but the manpower is grossly inadequate. That is why those who are responsible for carrying out the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the recruitment of more security personnel should speed up their work and do the recruitments.

“As I talk to you, with a heavy heart, six of our child were kidnapped in Zafara state five days ago and among them are three girls who had studied hard with the support of their families and after graduating were on their way to enroll for national service when they were abducted all due to the security challenges in the country.

“We are in touch with their families and security agencies are doing there best and we hope to secure their release soon.”