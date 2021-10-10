…warn against move to shift goalpost

The All Progressives Congress Youth Frontiers for Good Governance has rejected what it described as beer palour chairmanship zoning arrangement by some self-acclaimed stakeholders of the party in Benue South.

The group said some self-acclaimed stakeholders are hell bent on creating anarchy in the party with their selfish interest.

The APC group was reacting to a statement credited to some stakeholders, who zoned the party’s chairmanship seat to Apa LGA of the state.

The APC group described the alleged zoning as a mushroom arrangement, which is dead on arrival.

The group said there was nothing like APC stakeholders meeting in Otukpo where such decision was taken.

A statement signed by Abel Omoha, president of the group and made available to newsmen on Sunday, said APC stakeholders like Caretaker State Chairman and other top shots were not in attendance in the so-called meeting.

Omoha said the decision of the party, which earlier picked Austin Agada as it consensus chairmanship candidate stands and has not changed.

He said, “We want to make it clear that there was nothing like stakeholders meeting in Otukpo or anywhere in Benue where such decision was taken.

“It was only a beer palour meeting which cannot stand.

“Some persons cannot assume leadership of the party or take a decision on behalf of over one million people.

“Their zoning arrangement between is dead on arrival because they have no power to speak or convene any stakeholders meeting.

“We want to reiterate that the decision of the party which micro-zoned the chairmanship to Ogbadibo and Agada as consensus candidate has not changed.

“Austin Agada is the people’s choice based on character, competence and capacity.

“The party needs a young, vibrant and articulate leader in the person of Austin Agada to win all the elective positions in the forthcoming election.

“We the APC youth want to make it clear that any move by some self-acclaimed stakeholders to shit goalpost will be resisted.

“We call on Agada no to be deterred by the few voices of naysayers because we are solidly behind him.”

“It is on record that stakeholders like the Caretaker State Chairman, Zonal Chairman, Zonal Leader, Young Alhaji, Chief Sam Ode, Chief John Ochoga the Zonal Chairman Elders Forum, Dickson Akoh, Nelson Alapa, Blessing Onuh, Rev. Pinut Ogbaji , Chief Stephen Lawani and General Lawrence Onoja were not invited and so were not in attendance.

“It is a known fact that the endorsement of Austin Agada has been widely applauded and accepted by APC leaders such as George Akume, Usman Abubakar, Gen. Chris Garuba.

“So, the meeting was not in the interest of the party and doesn’t have the blessing of the party leadership.”