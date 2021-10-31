By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Wife of the Benue state Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom has commenced the revival of reading culture among Benue children as she personally reads to pupils in schools in her Read Aloud initiative for Primary School Pupils.

The programme which is part of the educational intervention and annual literacy project of her Non Governmental Organization, NGO, the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, was flagged off at the RCM Primary School, Tse-Poor, in the outskirts of Makurdi town.

Mrs. Ortom who read to the pupils of the school in an interactive session, from the novel titled, ‘The Inheritance by James Atoba, noted that reading helps children create stronger vocabulary in their learning.

She said “there are so many benefits in reading aloud to children. As children are read to, they learn new words which builds their vocabulary and communicative skills. It also builds their attention span.

“When children are read to, they build skills in listening, concentrating and paying more attention. When we read a passage or a story to children, for them to understand what is being read, they are attentive and are not noisy. It creates that bond between the reader and the listening children.”

“It has so many benefits for the children and the reader alike. It enables me the reader to learn from the children and they also learn from me. And you know that for any child to know how to read, it means that the literacy level has also increased.

“And as I do this, I also want our teachers to encourage the children to deal with their reading skills. When children are encouraged to read, they gradually and eventually develop the love for long time reading.

“So it is not just about reading or encouraging children to read in the school environment. We should encourage our children to read at home and we should also find time to read stories and other educational materials to our children. They find it interesting, they are happy when they learn with us.”

Mrs. Ortom explained that she adopted an informal setting outside the classrooms to read to the children “so that we will all operate at the same level which helps the children learn different things in different context.”

Earlier, Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Tyolumun Anyila noted that the epoch making event would remain indelible in the minds of the pupils, staff of the school and the entire Tse-Poor community adding that it was a morale booster for the teachers to do more for the pupils.

The event which was rounded off with the donation of various educational materials to schools, by the ESLF was preceded by a spelling bee by pupils drawn from RCM Tse-Poor, NKST Primary School Yaikyo and Promise of Good International School, Tse-Poor.