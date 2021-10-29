By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, weekend raised concern that the government and people of Benue state are facing persecution for kicking against open grazing and leading the campaign for ranching in the country.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who made the assertion in a statement in Makurdi said it was the height of injustice and repression to stifle a government and its people because they stood on the side of truth.

Comrade Bukka note the crime of Benue people and the Governor Samuel Ortom led government was their display of boldness and being vociferous as well as championing the ranching campaign that would help the country permanently settle the bloody herdsmen crisis across the country.

According to him, “for having the tact to champion a campaign that is being embraced by all Nigerians as panacea to the ceaseless herdsmen killings across the country, Governor Samuel Ortom and his government as well as the people of the state who over the years bore the brunt of armed herdsmen are being denied some specific benefits that others states are enjoying.

“We have it on good authority that states on the good books of Abuja are enjoy some special favours and lifeline to enable them support the policies and programmes that would positively impact the lives of their people, but such are not being extended to Benue.

“It is extremely distasteful to natural justice, equity and good conscience for the government and people of Benue state to be made to suffer unimaginable deprivation for leading the campaign to have Nigeria embrace the best practice in animal husbandry in order to set the country on the path of peace and definitive glory.

“Rather than being victimized the government and people of Benue state should be praised and accorded special attention by the federal government and availed special lifeline to tackle the challenges posed by over 1.5million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, scattered across the state, the infrastructures destroyed by armed herdsmen in several communities and other special needs to help the people pick up the bits and pieces of their lives.

“We therefore appeal to people of good conscience to prevail on the federal government to look favourably towards Benue state because the state means a lot to this country particularly in the area of food production.

“If this country is serious about tackling the issue of rising food prices, a special support and attention should be given to Benue state where a large chunk of the food we consume in the country come from; regrettably most of the farmers are currently residing in IDPs camps.”