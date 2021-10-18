By Peter Duru, Makurdi

25 year old Nigerian model, Esther Ene Daniels, on Saturday, emerged winner of the Face of Unity Global pageant for the year 2021.

Miss Daniels, a native of Otukpo in Benue State, Nigeria, beat 50 other contestants from various countries in an online poll that lasted one month.

The organizers of the pageant announced Miss Daniels’ victory in the early hours of Saturday, via their official website www.faceofunityglobal.org as well as their official social media handles.

The organisers also hinted that “a date for the coronation ceremony would be announced shortly”.

According to the Organisers, “Queen Igodan and Kauna John also emerged as first and second runners-up respectively.”

Reacting to her victory, Queen Daniels dedicated it to God Almighty and humanity who she said remains of cardinal interest to her.

Miss Daniels who could not hide her joy, called on her co-contestants, especially the runners-up, to team up with her in the quest to preach peace and unity to the world, as well as “redefine the place of the girl child in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large”.

She promised to make good use of her crown in order make the organizers of the pageant proud assuring to bring glory to her country, Nigeria, by justifying the confidence reposed in her.

She thanked her parents, fans and her management crew for their wonderful supports, prayers and solidarity which helped her clinch the crown.

Miss Daniels who is a final year student of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, was the Miss Idoma Ambassador 2019, where she championed the campaign against rape, as well as empowered hundreds of young girls with skills acquisition trainings and take off capital.

The winner of Face of Unity Global 2021 is also an actress, singer, cinematographer, gender based activist and a humanitarian.