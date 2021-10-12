By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The mass defection of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, continued, Tuesday, as a founding member of the party, Mr. Joseph Kyaagba led other prominent politicians including leading members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and thousands of their supporters to the ruling PDP.

Addressing the defectors at the LGEA Central Primary School Vandeikya Township, Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, Governor Samuel Ortom lamented that Nigerians were facing the worst economic crisis and hardship ever witnessed in the history of the country.

He decried the level of bad leadership the APC had brought to bear on the country stressing that nothing good was working in the country as Nigeria had descended into unimaginable poverty.

The Governor said, “many Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day not to talk of quality meals, this is sad. If I am to rate the APC led Federal Government, I will score them at most 28 percent because the party has failed so far.

“The PDP is the only political party that has the capacity to take Nigeria to the promise land. I commend you for abandoning your former party for the PDP because the APC which was built on false promises and propaganda has taken everyone several years backward.”

The Senator representing Benue North East District, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, encouraged politicians in the state to jettison divisive tendencies and work together saying “such tendencies have done a lot of harm to us, we need to form a common front because the country is leaving us behind.”

On his part, Senator representing Benue South District, Comrade Abba Moro said Nigeria had lost virtually everything under the APC-led administration, pointing out that only the PDP would redeem Nigeria in 2023.

Also, the PDP State Chairman, Sir John Ngbede commended the defectors for taking a wise decision assuring that they would be treated on same basis with the old members.

Responding on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Kyaagba, said they had to join millions of Benue people in PDP because they could not remain in a party that had plunged Nigerians into unimaginable poverty and failed to end the spate of armed herdsmen attacks and killings in the state.

