By Peter Duru – Makurdi

In what appeared like a long-drawn-out-battle for the control of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, youths of Benue South District also known as ‘Zone C’, where a consensus State Chairmanship candidates of the party had earlier emerged have challenged the old generation politicians, who are kicking against the consensus candidate, to an election.

The youths insisted that the consensus chairmanship candidate, Comrade Austin Agada, a renown loyalist of Senator George Akume remains the choice of majority of the people and anyone against his choice should prepare for an election to test the popularity of the candidate.

The youths were Monday in Makurdi reacting to weekend’s statement issued by selected party elders from the District who kicked against the emergence of the preferred consensus candidates and went ahead to redistribute executive positions of the party in the district.

The said meeting which was reportedly called by former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute in Otukpo had allegedly kicked against an earlier zoning done by the party’s committee led by Chief John Ochoga, and threatened to withdraw their support for the National Chairmanship bid of Senator Akume if their resolution was not upheld by the party.

Part of the reported resolution read, “the meeting resolved that the National Chairmanship ambition of Sen. Akume would only receive the unanimous support of stakeholders from Benue Zone ‘C’, on the condition that he distances himself from the issue of zoning of the state’s executive positions in Benue South.

“If Sen. Akume decides to reverse the decisions reached at this meeting, the party stakeholders from Benue South would feel free to throw their weight behind any national chairmanship aspirant of their choice.”

But in a swift reaction, spokesmen of the youths and former pioneer APC Zonal Youth Leader in the district, Comrade Anthony Adah decried the arm-twisting tactics adopted by the old breed politicians to overturn the popular wish of the people saying that the weekend meeting was also illegally convened.

According to him, “Our party, APC, has a constitution and whoever understands that, can not stand up one day and call for a meeting without the consent of the State or Zonal Chairman and claim to have zoned the the state chairmanship position to another place contrary to what the entire party agreed on.

“Comrade Austin Agada remains our consensus choice and whoever is not comfortable with it should prepare for an election. Part of the reason we are backward in our zone is because some people who have lived their lives find it difficult to allow young people to grow.

“Also, threatening the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. Akume that they would work against him in his ambition to lead the party at the national level is not only uncalled for and primitive but distasteful.”

Adah also alleged that “we are aware of some of them who are being sponsored by a rival political party to destabilize our Congresses but we will not allow anyone to succeed with their evil plots.”