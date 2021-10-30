By Sylvester Kwentua

For those wondering what DJ Cuppy has to offer in a relationship, they may just have gotten their answers! In a recent humorous tweet, the Oxford University student cleared the air on what benefits her man would enjoy, dating her.

According to her, the benefit of dating her remains that she’s herself; a lady of high calibre.

“Benefits of dating me? 1. It’s ME, come on now LMAO” Cuppy tweeted, together with a cute picture of herself.

Now that she has listed what any man stands to benefit from dating her, her admirers may just have to pause for a year at the least in wooing her, as Cuppy recently also informed that she was going to halt her social life until 2022, as she wants to focus on her education and other important stuff.

“If I don’t get back to you until 2022, it’s because I’m a full time student at Oxford University, I’m DJing around the country, I’m launching my jewelry brand, and I’m working on new music. Also, I quit drinking, I’m starting a venture capital, plus all the other stuff.” Cuppy posted.