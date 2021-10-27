Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday urged the Nigeria Police to provide adequate security for the correctional centres in the state.

This appeal is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Akeredolu said that the appeal became necessary in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional centres in some neighbouring states.

He said that the call has become necessary because correctional centres in Kogi, Oyo and Ekiti had been attacked in what appears to be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal.

ALSO READ: Gunmen abduct eight in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

He identified the goal as setting free crime suspects, particularly those with gang identities.

“In Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of alleged murder, kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands.

“The most celebrated of such suspects are those standing trial for the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our elder statesman, Pa Ruben Fasonranti.

“While the South-West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it is pertinent that the Nigeria Police authorities, especially the State Command, deploy more men to secure the correctional centres in the state,” he said.

According to the governor, all residents are equally enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their environment to security personnel close to them.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria