Beatmaker, Ajimovoix, drums to fulfill Nollywood dream

Instagram sensation and beatmaker, Oguntade Adewale Damola, popular as AJIMOVOIX DRUMS appears ready to test his popularity in Nollywood as he makes moves to fulfill his long-time dream of appearing in movies as an actor.

With a flourishing social media career that has seen him become one of the most popular Beatmakers in Nigerian 2021, Ajimovoix believes the time is ripe for him to step into Nollywood and show his fans the other side of his talent they don’t see.

Speaking about his plans, the Ogun State-born beatmaker who was raised in Ikorodu said he was aware of the hurdles ahead of him and the competition he may face being a newcomer, but he added that he was ready to give it what it takes.

According to him, he has always had the talent of acting which was why he roll around the entertainment circle as a form of start-up, but, this year 2021, he willfully delves into Nollywood to fulfill his dreams.

He said; “I have always known how to act, and acting is my talent. That is one of the reasons I started roaming around entertainers, and right now with the level I have reached, I want to fully join the movie industry this year and boost my personality.”

The 32-year-old entertainer who has made several hit tracks to the delight of his fans and the Nigerian music industry said his parents are his main sources of inspiration.

“I have several hit soundtracks that went very viral such as ‘Focus dance beat’ & ‘Lagos scatter beat’ which went viral, and my parents have been the major source of my inspiration,” he said.

