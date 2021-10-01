Ossai

The Special Assitant to Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has called on Nigeria youths to be proud of her country.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor at age of 23 noted that Nigeria as a country is facing a lot of challenges but despite that, we need to be proud of our Country.

”Today I am proud to celebrate Nigeria at 61.

I am not unaware of the difficulties we are facing in our country but the fact remains that as citizens, It’s our collective responsibility to be proud of our country.

We are born into this country with the spirit of resilience, Hardwork, smartness, braveness, hope, athlete, and creativity.

The truth is, we are where we are today because some of our leaders are a disappointment to us but despite that, we are still hopeful because of the future ahead.

We must not give up on our country irrespective of the challenges.

This country belongs to us all and we need to be proud that we are Nigerians because being a Nigerian is a great blessing” he said.