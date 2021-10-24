BBNaija’s Tega challenges Maria, Liquorose others to ‘Bare Your Beauty’

Source: @its_tegadominic

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Tega has challenged her fellow former Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eyes housemates to ‘Bare Your Beauty’ by posting pictures of their natural looks.

She posted hers and asked Maria, Liquorose, Arin, Jackie B and Princess to do same.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tega wrote: “In a world of social perfection, where make-up and filter have taken over, sometimes our real beauty gets lost.

“Today, I bare my beauty to the world in all its PERFECT imperfections!

“I challenge you @thearinolao @thejackiebent @officialprincess_francis @mariachikebenjamin @liquorose to join me in baring your beauty.

“You are perfectly beautiful to me and I want everyone to see what I already know. #baremybeauty.”

Tega’s challenge has garnered over 40,000 likes and 1,600 comments.

However, checks showed that none of the celebrities Tega invited for the challenge took it up.

Ironically, Maria, Liquorose, Arin, Jackie B and Princess’ recent Instagram posts display glamour in all ramifications.

Hopefully they will get on the train and make Tega’s #baremybeauty trend.

Vanguard News Nigeria