By Precious Chukwudi

Tega Dominic, Big Brother season 6 housemate, Wednesday deactivated her Instagram account.

No reason has been given for her action, but it would not be far from attacks from people following her alleged sexual relationship with Boma, fellow housemate.

TEGA had earlier taken to social media to talk about her grievances towards the fans of the show.



She said’ I am not perfect but I am done!

“Done with the negativity

Done with the online bullying

Done with being judged constantly.

I am mentally exhausted.”

In less than 24 hours, her Instagram account vanished.



Recall that Tega and Boma were tongue lashed by the public as a result of some sexual activity they both did in the house of which they said it was ‘scripted’.



She had gone ahead to apologize to her husband as well as the public for her actions on the show.