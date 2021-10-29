Bbnaija's Nini announces endorsement deal with Marymic Skincare

Nini(left) signing the deal.

Nigerian organic skincare brand, Marymic is proud to announce Big Brother Naija’s Nini (Anita Singh), as its leading brand ambassador.

Nini has been in the spotlight ever since her eviction from the Big Brother Naija Show.

She has been known for her natural and beautiful skin, fashion style and warm personality. She is seen to fully capture the Marymic brand and its values.

A statement said the deal has already been set in motion to redefine beauty and to breed a new generation of young women across Nigeria, who would be confident in their skin type and seek to nurture it to glow.

Marymic Organic Skincare and Spa is based in the cities of Lagos and Asaba.

Marymic is known as the safe haven for the skin, where you come to get the healing care for your skin from a certified professional with several industry recognition awards, it added.

Their products are clinically tested across Nigeria and USA.

Marymic is the only skincare company in Nigeria that sells laser alternative and laser corrector creams.

That’s how far they go to help you banish bad skin days for good.

With Marymic skincare products, you can confidently revitalize your skincare beauty routine to help you age gracefully.

The partnership promises to be a mutually beneficial one for both parties.

Ayodeji Morgan Arabome, Nini’s Manager is excited about this deal as he believes she is a remarkable talent that is only going to continue to rise to new heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria