WhiteMoney on BBN stage

Social media on Sunday night went agog following the emergence of WhiteMoney as the 2021 BBNaija reality show winner.

As we all know, the reality show always commands so much attention and this time, one of the longtime favourites, Whitemoney came out as the winner after 10 weeks of fun and drama.

As announced by the organisers of the show, the final results from the house had Whitemoney with the highest number of votes followed by Liquorose, Pere, Angel, Cross and Emmanuel.

Some die-hard fans of Whitemoney, including our celebrities are filled with joy as they flood social media, singing his praises and achievements.

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope who had supported WhiteMoney from day one took to his Instagram page to congratulate White Money on his victory as the newly crowned winner of the BBNaija reality show.

He wrote: The Money Has Been White From Day 1……..(GRACE)

Congratulations Nwanne …….

042 To The World……

Cubana Chief Priest also wrote on his IG

Sir Uti Nwachukwu who had Pere as his favourite housemate also took to Instagram to congratulate WhiteMoney.

Tunde Ednut who also supported WhiteMoney strongly using his social media platform with large number of followers took to IG to congratulate WhiteMoney.

Below are names of the celebrities that campaigned for Whitemoney while he was in the show.

Cubana Chief Priest

Yul Edochie

Destiny Etiko

Onyii Alex

Tunde Ednut

PC Lapez

Chioma Akpotha

Jnr. Pope

Mary Igwe

Stephen Declan

Broda Shaggi

Anita Joseph

Fred Amata

Masterkraft

Josh2Funny

Craze Clown

Funke Akindele