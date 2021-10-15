By Fortune Eromosele

A leading global pharmaceutical company, Bayer, has taken a milestone to train and demonstrate its expertise to over 8,000 farmers in Nigeria.

The Company demonstrated this during the annual ‘Harvest Day Celebration’ organized by One Acre Fund in collaboration with Bayer Nigeria Limited on the 7 of October 2021, in Boso and Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

The event featured exhibitions of some farm products and a visit to a demo farm in Jazu village set up by Bayer to show case the results of their innovative products for maize growers, which includes high quality hybrid maize seeds such as Dekalb, Lagon and Roundup herbicides, and Belt Expert and Decis insecticides to tackle fall armyworm and other insect pests of maize.

The farmers learnt some new farming methods including how to conduct the ‘harvest basket’ initiative to know their farm yield.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abdullahi Umar, the representative of the Commissioner of Agriculture, Niger State, thanked Bayer and other relevant partners for coming to the aid of farmers. He sought for a robust partnership between the state government and Bayer.

He also advised farmers in the community to take advantage of the company’s products to enable them mitigate pest and diseases, grow with increase yields and contribute to the agricultural sector both in Niger State and in Nigeria as a whole. He added that Agriculture is one of the cardinal sectors that Niger State Government is seeking to invest in.

Country Sales Manager of Bayer in Nigeria Temitope Banjo, opined that “Bayer’s interest is to support growers to achieve high yields and profits, safe crops, and sustainable environment.”

He explained that the company has developed products by using cutting edge innovation to help farmers grow efficiently and profitably.

Among such solutions Bayer have produced in recent times are Belt Expert and Decis insecticides to tackle fall armyworm and other insect pests of maize.

As part of its support service initiative to growers, the Bayer team educated the farmers on global pest practices for cultivating maize for optimum yield, while using the Lagon pre-emergence herbicide for efficient weed management and proper way of using and applying the insecticides provided by the company.

Mr. Umar Dogari, a farmer in Paikoro LGA thanked Bayer for identifying with people of Paikoro. He also confirmed that he tried some of the Bayer products such as the hybrid maize seed known as Dekalb, and the Lagon herbicide made available to farmers like him.

He said, “Bayer does not neglect their farmers after purchasing their products; they accompany their farmers to the fields and ensure they provide solutions to the challenges farmers might face.

Alhaji Garba Beji, a renowned farmer in the community, stated that Bayer supplies products to farmers even before the commencement of the farming season.

He further stated that since he started using Bayer products in 2019, his farm has never been the same; he has experienced reduced cost of production and increased yield from his farms.

Taking the lead from farmers, he thanked the organizers for setting up the demonstration farm in their community, as it truly shows that “Bayer is a friend to the Farmer.”