Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has approved the suspension of the Executive Chairperson, Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) , Mrs. Hassana Arkila for an undisclosed offence.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado on Monday.

“His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, Fnipr, (Kauran Bauchi) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved the suspension of the Executive Chairperson, Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), Mrs. Hassana Arkila.

“The suspension order which is with immediate effect is to allow for proper investigation into the affairs of the Agency following an alleged misconduct.

“Consequently, she is directed to hand over the affairs of the agency to the most senior officer in the organization pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by government,” the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria