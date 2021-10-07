Raptors Basketball Academy coach Charles Ibezeako has tipped emerging talent Emmanuel Oluwatobi to play basketball at the highest level, “if he calms down.”

Oluwatobi was named the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA Africa Youth Camp in September, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The FIBA Africa Youth Camp held in three African cities — Nairobi (Kenya), Saly (Senegal) and Abidjan (Ivory Coast) — last month with boys and girls from different African countries attending the FIBA-NBA joint initiative.

The Abidjan FIBA Africa Youth Camps, which held from September 15 to 18, was run by FIBA experts Naoufal Uariachi and Nour Amri and NBA experts Joe Touomou and Craig Madzinski.

A total of 15 coaches, including Ibezeako, assisted in the implementation of activities at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan.

“If he (Oluwatobi) calms down and listens, he’ll make it at top level basketball because he’s a great talent,” Ibezeako said.

“After being named the MVP of the FIBA camp, he needs to learn more. Right now, he’s good for college basketball.”

On the quality of the camp in Abidjan, Ibezeako added, “It’s one of the biggest basketball camps in Africa right now. They’ve been organising the camps to discover talents all over Africa, it’s a great initiative.”

On his part, Oluwatobi, who is nicknamed Emma Airflow by his manager, Nnamdi Agbakoba, said he had to put in extra effort to emerge the best talent in Abidjan.

“It wasn’t easy. It was very tough,” he said at a recent media parley in Lagos.

“I felt pains all over my body but my coach (Ibeziako) kept pushing me, making me work harder.

When I was first invited for the camp in Abidjan, I didn’t have money for the COVID-19 tests as well. But thanks to God, money came later and I was able to make the trip.

It’s a great experience that I will forever cherish.”

