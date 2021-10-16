CREDIT | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool handed Watford and Claudio Ranieri a tough start to a new era after hitting five past the Hornets in Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off.

Ranieri who only recently replaced Xisco Munoz is expected to steer the club away from an immediate return to the Championship but Mohammed Salah and his teammates didn’t look like making it an easy start for the Italian.

Sadio Mane started the goal fest in the 9th minute, converting from a Mohammed Salah assist to become the third African player to reach a century of Premier League goals.

A dominant Liverpool doubled their advantage on 37 minutes, when Firmino tapped home James Milner’s cross.

Firmino got his second on 52 minutes, before Salah’s moment of magic.

The Egyptian beat three Watford players in the area before cutting back inside to curl in and score for the eighth consecutive match.

Firmino completed his treble in stoppage time, turning in a cross from substitute Neco Williams.

Ranieri who previously managed Chelsea and led Leicester City to a senastional title win will now look towards his side’s next game away to another Meryside team, Everton.

The win takes Liverpool above Chelsea who visits Brentford in the late kick-off

Vanguard News Nigeria