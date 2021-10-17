Ooni Of Ife

The MD/CEO of KAB constructions limited Prince Kehinde Alex Bankole KAB, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 2 on his birthday anniversary.

Bankole, in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, described Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi as his father and benefactor, who long before now, found nothing but beatiful tomorrow in him.



He described the Ooni as a model to other traditional rulers in the country and beyond, adding that Ooni’s elevated engagement and informed intervention on national issues endeared him to many people, particularly the youths.

The statement reads “Today, I am delighted to celebrate my father and benefactor, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi as he celebrates his birthday today.

“Over the years, I have never hidden my admiration, love and deepest gratitude to Ooni for his kind disposition, trust and absolute faith in my abilities.

“Long before he became the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi found nothing but beautiful tomorrow in me and committed himself to nurture me. The manifestation of that faith and commitment in my abilities, is the man I have become today”.

He praised the Ooni for his exemplary leadership and courage. He also added that Ooni Adeyeye’s pan Nigerian disposition has helped to promote unity and sustained peace in the country.

“Today, I celebrate Oba Adeyeye for his exemplary leadership. His style and elevated engagement, has become a model to many other traditional rulers in the country.

“It is also worthy of note, that Oba Adeyeye’s pan Nigerian disposition is helping to promote unity and peace among Nigeria’s constituent groups and ethnic nationalities.

He also commended Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for his deliberate commitment to young people.

“I also want to commend Oba Adeyeye’s deliberate commitment to the development of young people in the country, through his many Programmes particularly the Royal African Young Leadership Forum.

“Through these Programmes, he is promoting inclusion, enterprise and innovation among Nigeria’s young people.”

Prince Bankole, wished the Ooni many happy returns on the throne. He also prayed that the almighty God will continue to bless and keep the Ooni as he continues towards even greater endeavors.