By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Bandits struck at Dangilmi community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they abducted 9 villagers.

While confirming the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna state, Rev Joseph John Hayab,said the bandits had demanded for a N50 million ransom on the abductees.

The affected community is not far from the Bethel Baptist High School where over a hundred students were abducted in July, 2021.

According to Rev Hayab, “they were abducted close to jakaranda and the bandits are demanding for N50 million ‎. Yesterday ,Friday, I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what can we do in such a situation.”

“So today ,Saturday, I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not to have anything to do with that premises for now. This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abducted someone,” he said