By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) has declared that Nigeria is sliding into anarchy because of the alleged poor management of the nation’s security system by the Federal Government.

YOWICAN chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, said this on Sunday night, in a statement, condemning the killing of three monarchs in Imo, the attacks at the Goronyo Market in Sokoto State, and the reported bombing of the Kaduna-Abuja railway track last week by bandits.



According to him, the Federal can find a political solution to the insecurity in the country.

He said, “We condemn in totality the gruesome killings of over 3 traditional ruler’s in Njaba LG of Imo State where the are having meeting. This is not acceptable to Nigerians, no matter the tribe, religion and ethnicity. Traditional ruler’s are custodians of traditional institutions and culture.

“Imagine gunmen killed at least 43 people in an attack in Sokoto State. This started at a weekly market in Goronyo on Sunday and continued into Monday and many other killings in different parts of the country.

“Nigeria is faced and bedevilled by many security challenges right now particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes. Where are our leaders?

“Nigeria is sliding into anarchy where religion, ethnicism, killngs and insecurity are spreading like wildfire. Christian and Muslim youths’ across the country, and indeed Nigerians should pray hard against killers before we are all consumed. This is unacceptable and condemnable.

“We sympathise and condole with the Governor and Government of Imo State, traditional ruler’s in the state, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo.

We equally sympathise with the Governor and government of Sokoto state, as well the Sultan of Sokoto. and the entire Communities and family that lost their loved one’s during this sad event. This is sympathetic, pathetic and empathetic. Such ugly should not repeat again, Amen.

“The government at all levels, traditional ruler’s, religious, men and women, youth as well as all and sundry should begin henceforth to preach and practice peace.

“Peace begins from our various families, schools, churches and mosque. This is the main reason there is need for peace summit as we are planning to bring all stakeholders to a round table to negotiate for peace in Nigeria.

“The Federal government, states, religious and other business organizations should support this initiative.”

Vanguard News Nigeria