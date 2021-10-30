Bakare, Oloketuyi, Obey, KSA, Momodu, Adesina others headline FAJ @60

Pastor (Dr) Tunde Bakare; Mr Segun Oloketuyi (former bank MD); Ovation International publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; presidential adviser, Mr Femi Adesina; and veteran journalist, Dr Reuben Abati are among dignitaries expected at the October 30th Diamond birthday celebration of Mr Femi Akintunde-Johnson (also known as FAJ).

A statement by the event organisers lists celebrated monarch, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; long-standing businessman, Elder Bimbo Oladapo; Mr Tokunbo Wahab (Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on education); Mr Chijioke Okoli (SAN); Chief Tony Okoroji (Chairman of COSON); Prince Adedapo Adelegan (President of the Nigerian-British Chambers of Commerce); Alhaji Teju Kareem; the MD, Zmirage Multimedia Ltd., and Momodu as chief presenters of the four books written by FAJ.

The event will be chaired by Mr Segun Oloketuyi (the immediate past Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, who led its successful restructuring between 2009 and 2018).

To review the books are Dr. Abati and Mr Anote Ajeluorou, while the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Dr. Bakare, shall perform the role of the ‘Father of the Day’. Among the special guests of honour are the Presidential media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina; federal lawmaker, Hon Shina Peller Abiola; the GMD of Punch Newspapers, Mr Ademola Osinubi; Pastor JS Ajulo (GO of Bible Believers Church Ministries), former Deputy VC of UNILAG, Prof. Duro Oni; veteran newscaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede; Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Mr. Debo Adesina; and respected film director, Mr Tade Ogidan.

Equally expected at the virtual celebration are such music notables as Evang. Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, King Sunny Ade, Emma Ogosi, Sir Shina Peters, Admiral Dele Abiodun, KWAM 1, Adewale Ayuba, the ‘masked one’, Lagbaja, among many others.

The two-part event starts with a colloquy, titled “Did Anything Good Come Out Of The ’60s? – Lessons & Memories of Nigeria’s Formative Decade. The storyline of the colloquy shall be woven by the following distinguished Nigerians: Mr Ben Tomoloju (key storyteller, former Guardian editor and dramatist); Mr Laolu Akintobi (of the 70s hit group, BLO); Mr. Lanre Idowu (veteran journalist and coordinator of DAME, the media awards), and Mr. Sesan Ekisola (veteran broadcaster, pioneer MD of Raypower). Others are Mrs. Gloria Rhodes-Nash (of the Steve Rhodes Voices), Mallam Danladi Bako (veteran broadcaster), Mr. Norbert Young (actor and director), Ms Comfort Okoronkwo (veteran broadcaster), and famous international visual artist, Lemi Ghariokwu.

The second event is the launching of four books comprising a collection of poetry; a compilation of short stories; a detention memoir, and an account of FAJ’s roles in the defunct popular FAME magazine.

The event takes place on Zoom (Online ‘Event Centre’), at 4:30 pm prompt, and it is strictly by invitation, via one-touch registration. The organizers urge attendees to register early for the event, so as to receive prompt updates ahead of the day, while the RSVPs are Jahman Anikulapo (0803 307 6418) Abbey Oshinibosi (0803 326 2264), Folarin Ademosu Jr (0802 072 5343), and Lookman Sanusi (Diaspora Coordinator): +447533572784.

ABOUT FEMI-AKINTUNDE JOHSNON

Femi Akintunde-Johnson started as an entertainment journalist with The PUNCH newspapers and, later, Climax magazine between 1988 and 1991. He would rise to become Editor of Climax. He held the same position, and as Editor-in-Chief, in four magazines he co-founded. They are FAME, National Encomium, New Treasure, and Treasure People & Life. Moreover, FAJ masterminded the establishment of four of Nigeria’s most celebrated awards: FAME Music Awards (FMA), The Movie Awards (THEMA), The Reel Awards, and Awards For Musical Excellence in Nigeria, (AMEN).

He is currently the Chief Coach at Basic Skills Academy, BSA (a media/communication strategy training model), and the national coordinator of Music & Entertainment Gospel Awards (MEGA).