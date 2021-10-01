Following the attention and accolades that greeted his recently released and trending songs, super talented gospel singer, Jayclef is getting set to release his much anticipated EP.

In a recent interview with the artiste, he disclosed how his songs, “I Put My Trust in You,” “I Worship You,” and “You Are Holy” have been making waves and receiving massive airplay both on TV, Radio Stations and how it inspires others, as well as his upcoming EP.

When asked what the response has been like to his songs, he explained that the reception has been amazing, and shared that the songs have earned notable spots on the Boomplay gospel songs chart in Nigeria, iTunes, and other streaming platforms.

“The inspiration behind the body of work ‘I Put My Trust in You’ was to promote the trust in God in every area of life. The response has been amazing!” says Jayclef

While still basking in the euphoria of this musical success, his record label decided to bless him with a new car to compensate for his efforts with the music label. The artiste announced this on his Instagram page some time ago.

When asked about his inspiration and dedication to his music career, he responded that he honestly feels it’s a part of the call on his life, and all his ideas, music, etc. are because of his pursuits in the Word of God and prayer.

His EP titled: “I Put My Trust in You” comes up in some weeks. No dates yet but stay tuned.

Click the link below to watch the Video to “I Trust in You”: