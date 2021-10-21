By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

The video of the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju, fondly called Baba Ijesha, was, yesterday, shown at an Ikeja Sexual Offences Court.

At the sitting, the court played a tape recording of the victim’s interview with Child Rights Advocate, Bisi Kayode.

In the video, the victim narrated how Baba Ijesha allegedly assaulted her seven years ago, when she was just seven years old, and how he tried again recently after she turned 14.

The minor said the actor visited the house where she was staying with her guardian, Comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya, better known as Princess, and brought out his penis, and then asked her to sit on his lap.

She said she was engrossed in the cartoon she was watching on television, so she sat on his lap until she felt something wet on her body.

“I didn’t make a sound after seeing his private part. I sat on his laps myself and removed my pant, because of my concentration on the cartoon I was watching,” she said in the video played in court.

Using a doll to demonstrate how she sat on Baba Ijesha’s lap, the girl said: “I sat in front of the television trying to watch cartoon.

“Baba Ijesha told me to come and sit on his lap and so I did. Then he removed his private part and told me to sit on him.”

The victim said she soon felt something wet and then went to the bathroom to clean herself up with a towel.

According to her, Baba Ijesha did not say anything afterward.

She claimed that the suspect returned again the following day and penetrated her with a car key.

she alleged: “He parked his car away from his house and that was where he inserted his car key into my private part, while trying to kiss me.

“When he inserted the car key, I felt some type of way.”

The girl then demonstrated how he allegedly penetrated her with the car key.

The minor stated that she eventually told her guardian about the incident on April 17, and, two days later, CCTV was set up to get evidence in order to charge him to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria