By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade on Friday presented a budget of 276 for 2022 Christened Conjugated Agglutination to the State House of Assembly

According to Gov Ayade 106 billion naira would be for recurrent expenditure while 170 billion naira would be for Capital expenditure.

Governor Ayade who presented a budget size of N276billion said the 2020 budget was lower than others because it is intended to focus on existing projects and not new ones.

Explaining the title of the budget, Ayade disclosed that It’s conjugated agglutination because “it is a cascade of so many projects, back to back to ensure their completion. Putting all together to form a new envelop, that when it explodes you will see a new prosperity agenda.”

The Budget which is markedly different from the previous year, according to the governor, focuses on the completion of ongoing projects like the Obudu Cargo and passengers International Airport, Obudu British/Canadian International School, the Odukpani Junction flyover among many others.

Also constituting the focus of the 2022 budget, Governor Ayade said it seeks to ensure the sustenance of his administration’s policy of regular payment of salaries.

Ayade further stated that the budget was aimed at “crystalizing all other budgets into one With a view to marrying all certainties with reality.

“The Macro economic indices is beyond my control and it a huge challenge that has caused a lot of difficulties for the state,” he said .

Speaking on gratuity of retirees he disclosed that there were plans to set aside between 30 to 50 million naira every month to gratuity and appealed for support of the State house of Assembly for quick approval.

“It is my dream that all retirees gets their gratuity and pensions because someday, we all will grow old,” he said

Vanguard also observed that out of the 25 members of the House of Assembly ,members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party,PDP were absent at the budget presentation.