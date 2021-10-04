Governor David Umahi

By Anayo Okoli

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi had expressed joy that at 25 years of age, Ebonyi is already a reference in infrastructural development, especially road networks.

The Governor said inspite of the various crises, including insecurity bedveiling Nigeria, Ebonyi State spared no efforts in rising to the challenge of building firmly and decisively on the achievements made in the last 6 years.

Umahi who spoke at the occasion to celebrate 25th anniversary of the State said: “We are focused on building an economy driven primarily by private sector, not government.

“We are deepening the tenets of democracy and the rule of law; we are leading by example in our fight against corruption and waste. We are restructuring the public service and body politic to ensure efficiency and good governance. We are committed to the goal of national integration.

“We have done quite a lot to transform the psyche and social stratum of our people through different human capital development programmes”.

Continuing, the Governor said: “Conscious of the promise we made to our people, our Divine Mandate administration has worked hard to resonate our promises in life-changing projects and programmes for the future of our state, including enduring infrastructure for economic development, access to first-class education, affordable health care services, agricultural revolution, efficient and effective public Service and human capital that will transform our economy and bequeath to posterity a grater Ebonyi State.

“Although our nation has been going through challenges especially the scourge of insecurity that has eaten deep into the fabrics of our economy, we have spared no efforts in rising to the challenge of building firmly and decisively on the achievements made in the last 6 years.

“We are focused on building an economy driven primarily by private sector, not government. We are deepening the tenets of democracy and the rule of law, we are leading by example in our fight against corruption and waste.

“We are committed to restoring our time honoured value of hard work, honesty, decency, generosity, dignity of labour, transparency and accountability.

“I commit myself to this task. We commend the manifest sacrifice made by all Government functionaries at different levels of governance in the state and the patience exercised by our people as we strive to give our state a new face in the comity of states.

“We are satisfied that at 25, Ebonyi State has been made a reference point in terms of network of solid roads, including our ongoing ring road project with ancillary works which are meant to connect 8-Local Government Areas.

“We have reactivated the state Government’s rice milling plants and installed the parboiling plants to make Ebonyi a State with the biggest rice milling plant in Nigeria.

“We have a brand new University of Medical Sciences which shall be a centre of excellence for the treatment of terminal diseases and we have plans to start the construction of the University of Aeronautical Engineering and University of Science and technology.

“We have a virology centre that contains with the menace of lasser fever, the only one in the South East”.

The Governor commended the efforts of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State and the past governors, both appointed administrators and elected who “laid foundation for the progress we have made in the last 6 years”.

He announced that in January 2022, “we shall be recruiting 5,000 people into the work force and shall be empowering 3,000 youths and women to go into different businesses”.

He also announced that November and December 2021 will be dedicated for the commissioning of projects and to have our stakeholders and prominent Nigerians visit some of our completed and ongoing projects.

Vanguard News Nigeria