Victim loses tooth

By Adesina Wahab

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Yaba College of Technology YABATECH Branch, yesterday protested the manhandling of one of their members by soldiers from a nearby military formation during which the victim lost a tooth.

The ASUP members, led by their Chairman, Mr Remi Ajiboye, said though the military authorities and the management of the institution had waded into the matter and the military agreeing to foot the medical bill of the victim, the union still had to made its stance on such incident known.

It was gathered that sone soldiers were on campus for some personal issue and while leaving, some students were accused of taking their picture.

The students reportedly told the soldiers that they were not taking the soldiers’ pictures, but those of their colleagues.

The explanation did not go down well with the soldiers who started harassing the students.

The lecturer, who was nearby, intervened in the matter but was descended upon by the soldiers.

According to Ajiboye, relations between the staff, students and the soldiers has always been cordial, adding, “We relate well with the soldiers before the incident and I believe the cordial relationship will continue, but we must make our feelings known.

“They are our friends, we go to their Officers Mess to eat. We live like neighbours. It is not good for soldiers to enter a .campus and beat staff or students.

“They saw students taking pictures and the military men assumed the students took their pictures and they attempted to seize the phone.”

Ajiboye explained that the lecturer intervened but was beaten up by the soldiers and that he lost a tooth in the process.

He said the management of the College got across to the Army Commander and the soldiers were arrested and they agreed to settle the medical bill of the victim.

In another development, the union is planning to build an ICT Centre at the Epe Campus.

Ajiboye said the management had allocated a piece of land for the union to build the centre.

The branch is also preparing to hold an international conference in November and that the election of new officers for the branch is slated for December.

Vanguard News Nigeria