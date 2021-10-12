By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly, Tuesday, passed the State 2021 Supplementary budget of N66,381,331,029.

Breakdown of the supplementary budget include; N15,722,382,324.00 for recurrent expenditure and N50,658,948,705.00 for capital expenditure.

Our Correspondent reports that the third reading of the 2021 supplementary Appropriation amendment bill and subsequent passage was sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Ferguson Onwo and adopted at the plenary of the House presided by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The supplementary appropriation amendment bill was last week Wednesday referred to the House Committee on Finance and Appreciation for further scrutiny and to report back this Tuesday.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori thanked members for the demonstration of their commitments towards the early passage of the supplementary budget.

Oborevwori explained that one of the key functions of the legislative House was the authorization of government expenditures and commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his wisdom and prudence in the management of the state’s scarce resources.

He described the period as an extra ordinary times, saying that the outbreak of the new variant of COVID-19 had continued to affect the economy of the countries all over the world.

He assured that the House would continue to support the Executive to see the state through the trying times.

Vanguard News Nigeria