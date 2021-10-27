•Sadiya Farouq

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiya Umar Farouq,has appealed for support towards the actualisation of President Muhammdu Buhari’s vision on out-of-school children.

The minister, addressing the National Steering Committee,NSC of the Alternate School Programme,ASP, during presentation of report of the Technical Working Group,TWG, at the 4th Meeting of the NSC in Abuja, applauded the contributions of members in ensuring the success of the programme.

READ ALSO:Reps committee assures navy of improved allocation

He urged members to sustain the tempo of their contributions to the programme, saying it was by so that the objectives of the programme could be achieved.

“I encourage us all to support and actualize Mr President’s vision of eliminating the phenomenon of Out-of-school in our society by making the necessary inputs for its success,”she said.

The meeting,the minister noted, was ” important as it provides the first opportunity for the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Alternate School Programme Committee to present their plan for the implementation of this ambitious scheme across the 36 States of the federation, including the F.C.T.”

Recall that the NSC, at its meeting held on April 13,2021, inaugurated the Technical Working Group, TWG, with the task to provide an operationalization modalities of the programme.

” I believe I can say that for NSC members, who were directed by Mr. President to provide the strategic overview of the programme; we are eager to see the ways the TWG has practicalised the implementation of it,”she said.

Although she said the TWG presented their report to her on August 24,2021,she said the day’s further presentation of report by the group was informed by directive by the president that the report be presented to the NSC.

“I feel it is appropriate to remind us all of what this programme seeks to achieve and why it is of such import to even Mr President.

“The partnership between the core MDAs my Ministry and the Federal Ministry of Education at targeting the problem of out-of-school children (OOSC) is brought about by the recognition that while education is a pathway out of poverty, it remains elusive and out of reach for some segments of vulnerable populations to access.

“With the leveraging on my ministry’s Social Investment Programmes, a platform is provided for those sections of the vulnerable poor, unable to access education in present circumstances, to be able to take advantage of educational opportunities through the ASP.

” We recognize that in providing a combination of a basic formal education curriculum with selected social investment programmes, we provide a pathway for this section of the vulnerable population to take a first step out of poverty in the long-term,”she said.

Farouq, however,said,”While the programme in itself is well-intentioned, it is also ambitious.”

According to her,”The very nature of out-of-school children populations, their size and of the rising out-of-school-children numbers in Nigeria, and the objectives of the ASP; has determined that traditional approaches to educational programmes are not readily applicable.”

“From the report being submitted, I want to categorically appreciate the TWG team for a job well-done .It must be said again that the TWG has done a great job to get up to this point and we look forward to considering their output as a team for implementation,”she said.