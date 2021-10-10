…..urge Makinde to erect road signals, speed breakers

By Adeola Badru

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese, has commiserated with families of eighteen people that lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred along Iseyin-Moniya road during the weekend.

The monarch, while expressing sadness over the loss, urged the Oyo State Government to urgently put in place, speed breakers at locations like ‘Serafu’, kilometer 2 Cattle market and the Iseyin Muslim Burial ground junction along Iseyin-Moniya road to dissuade motorists from over-speeding.

Aseyin, equally, called on motorists to value human lives and exercise patience during the months that end the year.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday evening and signed by the National President, Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Alhaji Bayo Raji, Aseyin said the call became imperative as many lives and property have been lost to road carnage along the newly reconstructed 76-kilometer road.

He said the areas mentioned have villages or markets where human and vehicular movements are always high as well as sharp bends need speed breakers to force motorists into reducing their speed.

On Saturday evening, about 18 passengers and the drivers of two Mazda buses with full passengers died immediately after a head-on-collision at the kilometer 2 cattle market at Iseyin.

Their bodies were taken to FADOK hospital, close to Iseyin Divisional Police Headquarters, Okutapemo, where people having thronged since the incident happened to identify the victims.

The statement reads: “We pray for the souls of the dead in this ghastly accident and many more incidents that have claimed lives, limbs and properties because of over-speeding by drivers along our roads and their families that the Lord Almighty give them the strength to bear the loss.”

“We also beseech our governor, who has always listened and acted in accordance with the yearnings of the people to please call the contractor to put speed breakers at critical points along this road, like the ‘Serafu’ market, the kilometer 2 cattle market, some villages where activities are rife as well as the junction at the Iseyin Muslim burial ground.”

‘We believe that as the speed breakers have worked in reducing speed of motorists at the Ibadan end of this road, the same sanity will prevail at the Iseyin end as well and we shall not witness such waste of lives anymore.”

He also called on the leadership of the Park Management System in the state to caution commercial drivers, especially during the ‘ember’ months, on their speed control.

In the same vein, a member of the state’s House of Assembly, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju state constituency, Mr. Dele Adeola, called for immediate erection of necessary road signals and speed breakers to guide users of the newly reconstructed road and prevent unnecessary accidents.