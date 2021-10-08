.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MEMBERS of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN in Delta State, have kicked against the election of the Association slated for October 12, 2021, alleging foul play in the electoral process.

Concerned members of the Association in a protest in Asaba, urged the national body to halt the exercise and set up a caretaker committee to address the contending issues. They warned that there would be dire consequences that could lead to industrial disharmony in the state if their advice was not heeded.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members, a veteran labour leader in the State, Mr Charles Isiayei accused the incumbent chairman, Mr Bolum Martin, who is seeking reelection of hijacking the process.

Accusing the incumbent chairman of inflating the delegates’ list from the 108 approved by the state executive committee of the Association to 150 by smuggling questionable names into the list, Isiayei also accused the National Secretariat of the Association of conniving with Mr. Bolum to hoard the said list from other contestants.

He said: “After dying consultations, the election was eventually fixed for Tuesday 12, October 2021, up to this moment which is less than three working days to the election, delegates’ list which is a determining factor in every election is yet to be published by the secretariat”.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Bolum Martin said; “the truth is that I have not also seen the delegates’ list myself. They wrote a petition to the nation that they want the nation to take charge. And national took charge, they are the ones running it, they gave us everything.

“The secretary is the one coordinating everything for national. As we are talking now I am being treated like a contestant, that is why I am not even in the field to campaign because I don’t know who to talk to just like them. So the national in their wisdom knows what they are doing because the tension is too high. The election is Tuesday, I want it to come and go.

“If I lose I go home, if I win I continue, that is what I want. All the accusation is false, they have accused national before, now they are accusing me to raise sentiments. I have not seen the delegates’ list and I am not even asking for it because national has taken over the process, they invited nationally to take over the process. What they are saying is not true.”